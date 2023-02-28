Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.