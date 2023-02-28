Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of PPH opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

