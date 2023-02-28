Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

Featured Articles

