Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

PPC stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

