Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.32% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,986.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of PEO stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

