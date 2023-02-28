Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 1,239,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,741. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

