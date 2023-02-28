Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 98.26% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DWEQ opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.