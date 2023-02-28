Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average of $232.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

