Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.09 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

