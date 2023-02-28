Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after acquiring an additional 454,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,347 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

