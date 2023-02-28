Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

