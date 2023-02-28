Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

