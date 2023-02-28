Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

