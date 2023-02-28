Comparing Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,027.10% -100.75% -74.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 174.78 -$303.66 million ($1.47) -0.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Tau Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 0 0 1.80

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 464.43%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

