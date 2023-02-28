Comparing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunrun and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 4 13 0 2.76 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $41.76, indicating a potential upside of 71.38%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Novonix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.2% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunrun and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 2.25 $173.38 million $0.77 31.65 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 7.47% 2.37% 0.95% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunrun beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

