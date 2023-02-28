Concordium (CCD) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $76.23 million and $554,454.15 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

