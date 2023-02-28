Concordium Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $81.48 million and $528,543.13 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

