Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.55 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $567.81 million and $147.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00401994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00091225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00638706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00574173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00176867 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,814,294 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,612,700.928822 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23432668 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $182,187,389.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

