Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
