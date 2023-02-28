Contrasting Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) & Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Merus and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

Merus currently has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 91.54%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.15%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Merus.

This table compares Merus and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -139.04% -20.48% -14.64% Ocular Therapeutix -119.35% -87.18% -33.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merus and Ocular Therapeutix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $49.11 million 17.65 -$66.82 million ($1.43) -13.09 Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 10.55 -$6.55 million ($1.01) -5.90

Ocular Therapeutix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Merus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

