Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,836. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.33 and a 200 day moving average of $320.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

