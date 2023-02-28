Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $10,573,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $9,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,192,000 after acquiring an additional 269,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,144. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -314.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

