Cormark Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$70.56.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AIF stock opened at C$60.74 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.