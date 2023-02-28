Courtenay O’connor Sells 21,801 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Courtenay O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 337,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,278. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

