Cowen Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $271.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.