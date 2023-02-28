Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. 195,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,625. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

