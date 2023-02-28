Credit Suisse Group Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

