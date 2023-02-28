Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

