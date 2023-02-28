Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.37 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.