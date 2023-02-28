Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.37 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

