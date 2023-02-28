CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,404.22

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,404.22 ($53.15) and last traded at GBX 3,905 ($47.12), with a volume of 494891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,854.50 ($46.51).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($53.52) to GBX 4,545 ($54.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,645.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,319.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

