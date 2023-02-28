Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 362,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 553,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

CRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 target price on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.12 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$590.73 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

