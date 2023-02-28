Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 362,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 553,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 target price on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.12 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$590.73 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Featured Stories
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.