Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0799 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $16.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025745 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.