Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 124,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 665,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $970.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

