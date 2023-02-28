Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Up 1%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 34,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 40,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised Currys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Currys Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

