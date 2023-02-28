CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $18.62 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00421389 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.42 or 0.28483129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00380143 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

