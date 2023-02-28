CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 581.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 2,577,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

