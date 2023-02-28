CVA Family Office LLC Sells 26,488 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 8,182,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

