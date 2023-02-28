cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,445.03

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 99.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $30,405.79 and approximately $10,445.03 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

