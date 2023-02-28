Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.