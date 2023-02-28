Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Down to $67.55

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $64.88. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 1,054,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

