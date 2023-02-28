Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 237.0% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 114,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

