David Barber Sells 2,300 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

