DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
