DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

