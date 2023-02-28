Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price target on the stock.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,704 ($32.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,853.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,878. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5,130.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8,490.57%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

