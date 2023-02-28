DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Up 29.7% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

