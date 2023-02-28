Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
DEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 16,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,040. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.