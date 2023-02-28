Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

DEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 16,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,040. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.