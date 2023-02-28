Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

