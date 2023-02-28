Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS WILYY remained flat at $15.65 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WILYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

