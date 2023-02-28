Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

