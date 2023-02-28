Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $56.30 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00017984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $71,466.46 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00401994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00091225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00638706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00574173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00176867 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,326,495 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

